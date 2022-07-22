Winner Winner, Lobster Dinner — Who's the Biggest Winner Featured on HGTV's 'My Lottery Dream Home'?

The show's biggest winners thus far were featured in the very first episode back in 2015. Married couple Rick and Lorie Knudsen won a staggering $180 million in the California Mega Millions lottery. That's, like, 36 million 10-piece Chicken McNuggets orders.

Rick and Lorie relayed to David Bromstad that their budget was about $3 million. Though David is always respectful of buyers' financial decisions, he was well aware that they were being a bit frugal considering how much they won.