'Holmes Family Rescue' Is Coming Back for Season 2 — Here Is Where the Show Is Filmed
Over the years on HGTV, we've seen Mike Holmes and his family host a few different home improvement shows including Holmes and Holmes with his son Mike Jr. or "MJ," Holmes Family Effect, and more.
As for the show Holmes Family Rescue, where is it filmed? This time, Mike is joined by not only his son but his daughter Sherry. The three of them team up to repair botched construction jobs. Here's where you can find them at work.
Where is 'Holmes Family Rescue' filmed?
According to the Holmes Family Rescue IMDb, it's filmed in Ontario, Canada. This makes sense considering that the other shows the family hosts are also made in that area. On MJ's Instagram, he posted a casting call for the show, and it specifies that the show is looking for homeowners in the Toronto area.
On MJ's Instagram, he always tagging businesses or attractions based in Toronto. The Holmes families base their whole lives there. MJ has a wife who is a registered herbalist and runs her own business. Sherry is a mother of two daughters. Not to mention they have a bunch of other shows!
When will 'Holmes Family Rescue' Season 2 premiere?
Holmes Family Rescue is coming back for a second season. Not only did Deadline report on the news, but the casting call that MJ posted on Instagram also mentions Season 2. It will premiere in the spring of 2023 and will consist of another 12 episodes. For now, an exact premiere date hasn't been announced.
On Mike's Instagram, he points out that the casting for the second season is available to those in the Greater Toronto Area.
"Mike, Michael, and Sherry understand how disruptive a bad renovation can be for a family," said Loren Ruch, group senior vice president, programming & development for HGTV in a statement to Deadline.
"They are compelling experts who care about their clients and aim to give them a beautiful and safe place to live, which our viewers love to see. The large pick-up order for Holmes Family Rescue ensures more of this inspiring content is in the pipeline."
In fact, all the Holmes shows in one way or another allow fans to see just how impactful their work is. And if you're looking for yet another way Mike can help you fix up your home, you can check out the Holmes on Homes podcast.
On his podcast, Mike talks about all kinds of home improvement needs. He shares his expertise in the field with other pros so fans can listen in and learn how to tackle all kinds of projects. For now, there's only one season. Catch up while you can!