We're Blown Away by 'Windy City Rehab' Host Alison Victoria's Net Worth

Presently, Alison Victoria isn't doing too shabby (or should we say shabby chic?). Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth to be at about $3 million. While the bulk of her current finances is probably coming from her hosting duties for Windy City Rehab, Alison certainly has a diverse portfolio.

As a designer, host, producer, and occasional writer, she has had ample opportunity to rake in the big bucks. She's even working on her own wine line. Now that Alison is really making a name for herself, inevitably businesses and brands have reached out to build a relationship. In February 2022, she posted on Instagram about a new partnership with appliance company Blue Star Cooking.