Set in Chicago, Shining Girls cross-examines the complicated relationship between a serial killer, Harper (Jamie Bell), and his sole surviving victim, Kirby (Elisabeth Moss). Season 1 kicks off with a riveting episode on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Apple TV Plus put in a season order for Shining Girls in the first half of 2020. The filming took place between May 24, 2021, and Oct. 27, 2021. What's there to know about the filming locations?