Sexism comes into play when elements of the bible are connected to Cora's obsession with the Essex Serpent. "It was woman that was tempted by the serpent, it was woman who ate the fruit, tasted evil," a townsperson yells in the trailer. Ah, women; they're simply seductive beings with a history of attracting inherent wickedness. (Wink-wink.)

Cora's presence and growing influence in the village are eventually blamed for attracting the creature when tragedy consumes the community.