How Does 'Shining Girls' End? We Look to Lauren Beukes's Novel for Answers
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Shining Girls.
A new thriller coming to Apple TV Plus in April 2022 tells the gripping story of a fearless journalist on a mission to get hold of a serial killer with time-traveling abilities.
Starring Elisabeth Moss, Wagner Moura, and Jamie Bell, Shining Girls promises hours of suspense and a handful of unexpected narrative twists. Based on Lauren Beukes's novel, The Shining Girls, the eight-episode TV series raises new questions about memory, identity, and the politics of trauma.
'Shining Girls' is based on a Lauren Beukes novel. How does the book end?
The Shining Girls, which was first published in 2013, immediately received strong reviews for its portrayal of Kirby Mizrachi's attempts to track down Harper Curtis, the evil man who jumps through hoops in time thanks to a house that doubles as a wormhole. Helping Kirby is Dan, a seasoned crime reporter and potential love interest.
Kirby sets out on a quest to track down the horrific murderer after landing an internship at the Chicago Sun-Times. She asks Dan, who has more experience, to help. The novel explores the recent history of Chicago, with a particular focus on the period between the 1930s and the 1990s.
While the book more or less focuses on the chase after Harper, it also sheds light on Harper's complex relationship with the house and the sacrifices he's had to make to continue time-traveling.
At the end of the novel, Kirby and Dan try to take Harper down — but Dan suffers life-threatening injuries. In the end, Kirby scores a rare victory, setting the house on fire and shooting Harper.
They attempt to escape together, with Kirby frustratedly warning Dan to not to dilly-dally around too much. In the postscript, a drunken engineer stumbles upon the key that has proven to be so vital for Harper.
The Shining Girls has garnered an armada of loyal fans over the years.
"I’m reading The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes right now, and I’m super into it," tweeted @catvalente.
"The Shining Girls (Lauren Beukes)," wrote another Twitter user. "This one defies categorization, I guess it’s a thriller? But so good, twisty and well-characterized, and totally plausible. Loved it. You should absolutely read it too."
When is the release date of 'Shining Girls'?
Shining Girls arrives on Apple TV Plus on April 29, 2022, providing fans of the book with a titillating new adaptation of the original story.
The series stars Elisabeth Moss as Kirby, the assault victim who takes it upon herself to search for the killer and end the rampage once and for all. Wagner Moura portrays Dan, Kirby's confidante. Jamie Bell appears in Harper's role.
Shining Girls began shooting on May 24, 2021, in Chicago, Ill. It reportedly concluded on Oct. 27, 2021. Much like the novel, the TV show will also be set in Chicago — which suggests that the show will aim to follow the source material.
