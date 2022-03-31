How Does 'Shining Girls' End? We Look to Lauren Beukes's Novel for Answers

Kirby sets out on a quest to track down the horrific murderer after landing an internship at the Chicago Sun-Times. She asks Dan, who has more experience, to help. The novel explores the recent history of Chicago, with a particular focus on the period between the 1930s and the 1990s.

While the book more or less focuses on the chase after Harper, it also sheds light on Harper's complex relationship with the house and the sacrifices he's had to make to continue time-traveling.