Source: HGTV 'Fix My Flip's Page Turner Says the Show Is "Chapter Two" on Her Career Path (EXCLUSIVE) 'Fix My Flip' Season 3 may be on the horizon if Page Turner, has anything to say about it. She shared exclusively with Distractify what the future may hold. By Chrissy Bobic May 11 2023, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

It wasn’t long after Season 2 of Fix My Flip premiered that fans started wondering if there would be a third season. And when Distractify spoke exclusively with the show’s star, Page Turner, we learned how much she has put into the HGTV series. So, will there be a Season 3 of Fix My Flip? There will certainly always be homes to flip and clients to help make their dreams a reality.

Outside of Fix My Flip, Page had already worked as a real estate broker for years. When she was given the chance to star in her own series, solo from the one she shared with her ex on Flip or Flop Nashville, it was a natural next step for her. And, she explained to us, “this is chapter two.” So the future may hold a lot more for the HGTV home renovation star.

Could ‘Fix My Flip’ Season 3 happen?

As of right now, HGTV hasn't announced plans to renew Fix My Flip for a third season. And Page didn't have any new updates for us either. However, she did share that she knows how she can be all but guaranteed another season of her series. And it all boils down to the most die hard Fix My Flip fans showing their continued support each week.

“I think the viewers are gonna have to help me with that,” Page shared. “If everybody tunes in then, yay. But typically, we don't find out until after we've aired. But I hope so.”

That “hope” sounds pretty optimistic for the show’s future, though. Even without an official renewal just yet. “I think in Season 1, we got our feet wet,” Page said. “Season 2, you know, we’re swimming to the deep end. And I think in Season 3, I'll be doing all kinds of backflips. I'm really excited.”

Page Turner was on other HGTV shows before.

Before HGTV premiered Fix My Flip, Page starred in Flip or Flop Nashville with her ex, DeRon Jenkins. She explained to us that when she was originally told about the show, she understood it would be for a married husband and wife duo, like other HGTV home renovation shows. But she still applied for the show, presented herself and DeRon as a duo, and it took off from there.

