Meet 'The Home Edit' Star Clea Shearer's Beautiful Family

Clea and Joanna launched their organization company The Home Edit in 2015. The California transplants' goal was to “reinvent traditional organizing, and merge it with design and interior styling.” Soon they became household names on Instagram through their blogs and tight-knit friendship.

After a successful Netflix debut with Season 1 of their series in September 2020, Clea and Joanna are now even more visible. Before the show, though, the reality stars were already transparent about splitting time between their personal and professional lives. Clea even shares some sweet snapshots and details about her family on her Instagram account. So, if you’re wondering if Clea is married and whether she has kids, we’ve got you covered.