Will Clea and Joanna Be Back for a Third Season of 'Get Organized with The Home Edit'?By Shannon Raphael
Apr. 1 2022, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
When it comes to makeover shows, Netflix has a wide array of original offerings — from clothing updates, to design upgrades, to making spaces more organized through decluttering.
For the latter type of improvement, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo and Get Organized with The Home Edit have won fans over.
While Marie Kondo helps her clients simplify their spaces by getting rid of items that don't "spark joy," The Home Edit founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are all about making spaces more functional by putting items in vibrantly-colored containers with aesthetically-pleasing labels.
The home stylists rose to fame by showcasing their organizational makeovers on Instagram, and their star power grew even more after the first season of the show debuted on Netflix in 2020.
Now, the Nashville residents are back with a new set of clients for Season 2, and the transformations are more dramatic than ever before. As Netflix subscribers make their way through the eight episodes in the second season, they may begin to wonder if the show has already been renewed for Season 3.
Will 'Get Organized with The Home Edit' return for Season 3 on Netflix?
Netflix has yet to share whether Get Organized with The Home Edit will return for another season or not. Though Season 1 of the series debuted in September of 2020, Joanna and Clea only confirmed that the show would return for a second season in February of 2022 (less than a month and a half before it debuted on the streamer).
While it could be some time until there is word on the future of the organizational series, Netflix subscribers should pay close attention to the Top 10 list on the streamer in the days and weeks following the Season 2 release.
The Top 10 list, which ranks the best-performing shows on Netflix each day, has become a good indicator for the likelihood of a show's renewal.
The 'Get Organized with The Home Edit' Season 2 cast is star-studded.
As viewers await further information regarding the future of the makeover series, will likely be catching up on the eight episodes included in Season 2.
Like they did in Season 1, Clea and Joanna are working with regular clients and with a slew of high profile celebrities to organize their spaces. While Season 1 featured the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Khloé Kardashian, Rachel Zoe, Jordana Brewster, Retta, Neil Patrick Harris, and Kane Brown, the second season highlights a supermodel's glam room, a top talk show host's test kitchen, a TikTok prankster's content room, and more.
The celebrity line-up for Season 2 includes Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard, actress/talk show host Drew Barrymore, reality star Lauren Conrad, TikToker Topper Guild, actress Danielle Brooks, model Winnie Harlow, singer Kelsea Ballerini, actor Chris Pratt, author Katherine Schwarzenegger, and comedian Kevin Hart (who appeared on Facetime for his friend's closet makeover).
The first two seasons of Get Organized with the Home Edit are available to stream on Netflix now.