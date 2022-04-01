Will Clea and Joanna Be Back for a Third Season of 'Get Organized with The Home Edit'?

When it comes to makeover shows, Netflix has a wide array of original offerings — from clothing updates, to design upgrades, to making spaces more organized through decluttering.

For the latter type of improvement, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo and Get Organized with The Home Edit have won fans over.

While Marie Kondo helps her clients simplify their spaces by getting rid of items that don't "spark joy," The Home Edit founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are all about making spaces more functional by putting items in vibrantly-colored containers with aesthetically-pleasing labels.