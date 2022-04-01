'The Home Edit' Fans Are Eager to Apply for the Show and Live Their Best Organized Lives

While now may be the perfect time for spring cleaning, thanks to Getting Organized With The Home Edit on Netflix, there's never a wrong time to get hyper-focused on organizing your home. But how can you actually get on The Home Edit?

It's one thing to watch the experts Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer work their magic on a space, but it's an entirely different (and more gratifying) thing to have the pleasure of working with them yourself.