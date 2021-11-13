These Ladies Pitch a Convenient Way to Prepare for Divorce on 'Shark Tank'

The cost of the contractual agreement could cost upwards of $2,500 and months to process. But Hello Prenup offers a fast, low-cost way to get the job done. On Nov. 12, Julia Rodgers and her partner, chief technical officer Sarabeth Jaffe, stepped into the Shark Tank seeking a $150,000 investment from the sharks to expand the company’s reach to all 50 states.

So, how’s the company holding up now? Here’s an update on Hello Prenup following the company’s Shark Tank debut.