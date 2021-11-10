The Frias Sisters on Luna Magic Beauty and Their Positive 'Shark Tank' Experience (EXCLUSIVE)

Folks with a deep appreciation for beauty are aware that the industry has seen an influx of Black and brown-focused brands. From Sharon Chuter’s Uoma Beauty to Melissa Butler’s The Lip Bar, the days of skimming the racks for suitable products to no avail are over. Now, the Frias sisters, Mabel and Shaira , have stepped into the lane by adding Luna Magic Beauty into the mix.

Luna Magic Beauty is determined to make a mark in the makeup world. Not only does the brand celebrate Latino culture, but it also allows the community to feel seen and heard on a broader scale. And gaining recognition on Season 12 of ABC’s Shark Tank just scratches the surface.

All business ventures come with bumps along the road, but the ladies have leveled up. From scoring brand partnerships with Target and Walmart to influencing the masses on the importance of authenticity, the sky’s the limit for the duo. And in an exclusive interview with Distractify, the ladies laid all their cards on the table. Here’s what we learned.

Appearing on ‘Shark Tank’ was not as intimidating for the Frias sisters as viewers would think.

If you’re familiar with Shark Tank, you know how tough the sharks can be — in particular, Kevin O’Leary. After all, this is the man who called Melissa, CEO of The Lip Bar, a “colorful cockroach” after her presentation. But, for the Frias sisters, they were able to have a more enjoyable experience.

Article continues below advertisement

“We personally had a great time,” Mabel exclusively told Distractify. “We watched every single episode until ours and studied so we didn't make the same mistakes that other people have made."

Article continues below advertisement

The ladies also shared that they were very “intentional” with their beauty looks and “understood that having a great smile was part of the game.” As for which shark in particular was the most intimidating? Intimidation was actually not a factor with their experience.

Article continues below advertisement