This Viral TikTok Exposed the "Largest Makeup Influencer on Twitter in 2016" — Who Was It?

But who was the largest beauty influencer on Twitter in 2016 ? A viral TikTok video made by someone claiming to be their former assistant alleged they had receipts of this influencer's scams.

"Five years later and I still don’t have Twitter [because] of the trauma from them. #scammer #influencer #drama #stealing," the description on the TikTok reads.

"When you were an assistant for the largest makeup influencer on Twitter in 2016 and you're finally ready to expose the text receipts of them knowingly scamming fans, stealing from fans, and making fun of fans," the text on the video reads.

TikTok user @coloradho claimed she was an assistant to the "largest beauty influencer on Twitter in 2016" in a video that has now raked in more than 3.8 million views. She claimed she had receipts that she was ready to share to expose this person, and other TikTok users were more than ready for the tea.

What happened to UrbanDoll? @Coloradho claims she apologized on her livestream.

For a brief period of time, @Coloradho's video was taken down and she wrote in comments across her other videos that it was because she didn't want any more drama to be directed at UrbanDoll. "Hi besties! I ended up going live and the influencer I was talking about joined and we respectfully hashed it out and they apologized for everything," she wrote. "I took the video down because the comments were filled with doxxing and death threats and it became too much. I hope you all can understand!"

"I understand everyone wanted the tea however, since it's been settled and apologies were given I'd like to move on. I apologize if I let you down," she continued in another comment. "it was the best decision for me at this time. Given the fact I recently found out the influencer is a new mother, I didn't find it appropriate to add anymore stress to them after it had been hashed out." She later identified UrbanDoll as the influencer she was referring to in the comments of the original video.

In 2018, UrbanDoll's accounts were suspended and she made a statement addressing the claims against her. Many of her followers alleged that they purchased bundles she advertised on her social media accounts, only to never receive them. Several said they were unable to get a refund.

"I've been called many things — a liar, a scammer, a thief, a catfish, a manipulator, and much more," she wrote in a screenshot of the apology shared on Reddit. "When I started selling bundles do you think I ever thought it would take off the way it did? Heck no. Not only that... I never saw any of the money — Stripe locked the account because it was high risk and PayPal locked my account for suspicious transactions or some s--t. So for people saying I stole money to buy new things... y'all are out of your minds."

In the livestream, UrbanDoll allegedly apologized for the harm she caused. According to @Coloradho, UrbanDoll is no longer an influencer and recently had a baby, who is currently in the NICU after being born prematurely.