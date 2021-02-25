'Shark Tank' Tech Magnate Robert Herjavec Has Finally Found His Happily Ever After

Robert and ex-wife Diane Plese married in 1990 and separated in 2015 . Robert has said the divorce was devastating and even told People magazine that during the divorce, "I hit a place I never thought I’d be." They share three children: Caprice, Skye, and Brandon.

Thankfully, Robert participated in the competition show Dancing With the Stars, where he just happened to meet his current wife, Kym Johnson, a professional dancer. The couple were paired together and ended up in sixth place!

After the show ended, the couple announced their engagement on Feb. 27, 2016, and Robert wasn't shy about how excited he was to spend the rest of his life with Kym. He told People, "Kym is an incredible woman and I’m just so excited for what the future brings for us."