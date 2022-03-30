'Survivor' Alum Kim Wolfe Is Trading in Her Buff for a Paintbrush with Her New HGTV Series

While we've all experienced buyer's remorse when it comes to smaller-ticket items like clothes, food products, or pieces of furniture, there are people who, unfortunately, experience this sense of purchasing regret on much larger scale — with bigger items like their houses.

Enter husband and wife duo Kim Wolfe (née Spradlin) and Bryan Wolfe, who are now starring on HGTV's Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?. The spouses are helping seven families in the San Antonio, Texas region who all have one thing in common: they regret buying their houses.