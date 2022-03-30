A Real 'Survivor' Is Hosting HGTV's 'Why the Heck Did I Buy This House' — Let's Meet Her!

According to NPR, "low interest rates, high rents, and working from home combined to push many young Americans to buy their first home over the last two years," which means creating the perfect living space could be next on the agenda. Of course, what if buyer's remorse hits, and you realize the expensive investment you made isn't quite right.

Before you panic, perhaps you should tune into HGTV's latest show, Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? This brand-new series will take houses from rehab to fab, but not without an intrepid host. Who's steering the ship that is Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?? It's definitely someone you'd want to be stranded on a desert island with.