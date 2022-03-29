The Bed-and-Breakfast From 'Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn' Is Opening Its Doors

The Bed-and-Breakfast From 'Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn' Is Opening Its DoorsBy Chrissy Bobic
Fans of the original Fixer to Fabulous know Jenny and Dave Marrs for their ability to take old and worn properties in dire need of a makeover and renovate them in a way that might have seemed impossible before. And now, with Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn, they're doing something for themselves. As they renovate an old 1800s house, Dave and Jenny have their hearts set on turning it into a bed-and-breakfast. But can you stay in the Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn hotel?
The OG show is all about helping couples and families turn their fixer-upper houses into the homes of their dreams. This iteration on HGTV is more focused on Dave and Jenny's personal project. And although it's only a few episodes long, Fixer to Fabulous fans are here for it.
Dave and Jenny Marrs are building a real bed-and-breakfast on HGTV.
The Fixer to Fabulous spinoff is all about Dave and Jenny's efforts to put to use the old home they bought for themselves. They'd planned to buy and renovate the house on their own, but it wouldn't be a true Marrs project if they didn't allow HGTV cameras into the process. No, the house isn't meant to be sold and it isn't for a client. But Dave and Jenny's bed-and-breakfast is still an important project for them.
"We immediately knew it was such a cool house that we wanted to save," Dave told HGTV of seeing the house and wanting to buy it right away. "We didn't even know what we were going to do with it, we just didn't want to see it get torn down. So, we kind of bought it, really, without any plan."
But even if the house is theirs, Dave and Jenny were able to share their renovation with former residents of the home. Jenny told HGTV that they were able to show an 89-year-old woman who was born in and lived in the home their progress, though that isn't shown in the series.
Can you stay at the 'Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn' hotel?
The plan for Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn was to create a real life bed-and-breakfast. The name? The Welcome Inn, of course. It's slated to open in May 2022 and you will be able to stay there yourself.
According to the Welcome Inn website, you'll be able to book a minimum two-night stay at the Arkansas bed-and-breakfast beginning on April 5, 2022.
Although it's not up yet, there will be an Airbnb listing for the Welcome Inn and you are required to rent the entire house. It will be available for rentals beginning on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays only. Although it's still unclear how much it costs to stay at The Welcome Inn, it's still a one-of-a-kind Fixer to Fabulous fan experience.
How many episodes is 'Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn'?
Unlike seasons of the original Fixer to Fabulous series, Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn is just four episodes long. For some viewers, that's hardly enough time to see Jenny and Dave fully renovate this home.
But they chose not to change too much as they modernized the house. There's plenty of old charm left over, along with a few modern amenities added to make The Welcome Inn a welcome escape for fans.
Watch Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.