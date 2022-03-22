'Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn' Features a One-of-a-Kind Project Across a Handful of Episodes

'Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn' Features a One-of-a-Kind Project Across a Handful of EpisodesBy Chrissy Bobic
One of the best parts about Fixer to Fabulous is its hosts, husband and wife duo Dave and Jenny Marrs. And now that they have a spinoff, Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn, fans get even more of Dave and Jenny renovating and working together.
Have you ever verbally sparred with your partner about paint colors? Yeah, the Marrs prove they can work together on renovations better than most of us.
But how many episodes is Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn? In the spinoff, Jenny and Dave work on renovating an 1800s house into a bed and breakfast. It's different from the OG Fixer to Fabulous, but it still features both Jenny and Dave's and their expertise in renovating homes, and fans are excited.
How many episodes is 'Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn'?
Although Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn is a legitimate spinoff, it's only four episodes long. Whereas the flagship series typically has much longer seasons — up to 14 episodes — Welcome Inn is much shorter and may feel more like a limited series. But it gives Dave and Jenny the chance to work on something for themselves rather than a client.
'Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn' focuses on one big project.
Dave and Jenny have welcomed the world into their private lives as parents of five who also run their own business and star in a home renovation show. But, according to HGTV, they've also always dreamed of owning and running their own bed and breakfast.
They found a historic 1800s home near where they live in Arkansas and decided to fix it up to use as a bed and breakfast where people from all over can come to visit and stay.
"We immediately knew it was such a cool house that we wanted to save," Dave told HGTV. "We didn't even know what we were going to do with it, we just didn't want to see it get torn down. So, we kind of bought it, really, without any plan."
After they really got a good look at the house, they realized they wanted to transform it into an inn.
Will there be a second season of 'Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn'?
Fixer to Fabulous shows how Dave and Jenny help a different couple or family every episode. Welcome Inn chronicles their journey as they fix up something for themselves.
If the project is done by the end of the four episodes, then technically, there's no need for a second season. At this time, Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn has not been renewed for another season.
Jenny told HGTV that she feels the spinoff is "a little more behind-the-scenes and raw" compared to the original series in the franchise. If fans love that aspect of the show and want more, then hopefully HGTV will take note.
