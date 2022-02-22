Are We Sure That Dave Marrs Really Does the Work on 'Fixer to Fabulous'?

If you're curious about Dave's contributions on Fixer to Fabulous, you will be thrilled to learn that the 41-year-old does indeed do the work! According to Marrs Developing (the couple's company), Dave is a general contractor with expertise in craftsmanship and construction.

"His knowledge of restoring old homes is unsurpassed, and his passion for bringing the unique qualities of historic homes back to life is contagious," the company's official website reads.