Dave and Jenny Marrs Rose to Fame With 'Fixer to Fabulous' — What's Their Net Worth?

Dave and Jenny's home development company, Marrs Developing, was founded in 2004, shortly after the couple made the big move to Arkansas. Dave hails from Kiowa, Colo., and he attended Colorado State University before launching the firm. Jenny would eventually leave her corporate gig to work full-time with her husband at the company.

Jenny studied advertising and public relations in college before meeting Dave through work. (After graduation, they both landed a gig at Newell Brands, which is how they first got talking.)

Various outlets report that the couple have a combined net worth of somewhere between $2 million to $5 million.