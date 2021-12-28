Dave and Jenny Marrs Rose to Fame With 'Fixer to Fabulous' — What's Their Net Worth?By Leila Kozma
Dec. 28 2021, Published 2:19 p.m. ET
Season 1 of Fixer to Fabulous aired on HGTV in 2017, immediately sweeping viewers off their feet with its detailed portrayal of home renovations in Arkansas.
Starring real-life couple and absolute dream team Dave and Jenny Marrs, the HGTV hit charts the at-times complicated process of overhauling some of the most handsome heritage homes the state of Arkansas has on offer. Fixer to Fabulous brought Dave and Jenny Marrs popularity — but did it make them rich? What's their net worth?
Dave and Jenny Marrs skyrocketed to fame with 'Fixer to Fabulous.' What's their net worth?
Dave and Jenny's home development company, Marrs Developing, was founded in 2004, shortly after the couple made the big move to Arkansas. Dave hails from Kiowa, Colo., and he attended Colorado State University before launching the firm. Jenny would eventually leave her corporate gig to work full-time with her husband at the company.
Jenny studied advertising and public relations in college before meeting Dave through work. (After graduation, they both landed a gig at Newell Brands, which is how they first got talking.)
Various outlets report that the couple have a combined net worth of somewhere between $2 million to $5 million.
Dave and Jenny tied the knot on April 2, 2005. Their oldest sons, twin boys Ben and Nathan, were born a few years later. They have an adopted daughter, Sylvie, who was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Charlotte is their youngest daughter. Their youngest son, Luke, was born in September 2019. Family is particularly important for the couple — and they frequently take to Instagram to share snapshots of their idyllic everyday life.
Creating environments that feel cozy and welcoming is crucial for Dave and Jenny, so much so that they tend to approach each aspect of the planning, building, and interior design process with particular care and attention.
"We love having projects on our own where we have our own style, but when we work with clients it’s so important to make sure it’s their style. I want it to be for them and reflect who they are. It’s so important that your home reflects who you are," Jenny told AY Magazine. "Trying to make things feel very calming is important, and that our home — any home we design — is comfortable and cozy."
As Dave told the outlet, he likes porches because they have a communal aspect.
"In our area, downtown Bentonville, Ark., it's a very inviting, open community," he said. "I think the best way you can enjoy that is with a big front porch, and so that just fit for the downtown area."
Catch new episodes of Fixer to Fabulous every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.