Do the Homeowners Get to Keep the Furniture on 'Fixer to Fabulous'?

Though HGTV features flawless final results on its home renovation shows, not everything is always as it seems. Over the years, past homeowners have dished on what really goes on behind the scenes when your favorite programs film — from the staging, to timeline of the renovation, to who pays for what.

The show is hosted by married pair Dave and Jenny Marrs as they rehab homes in the Bentonville, Ark. area. Jenny is known for taking the homeowners' current and, oftentimes, outdated furniture and updating the pieces herself.

While some have been shocked by the tea that's been spilled about Love It Or List It (incomplete projects) or House Hunters (the properties have usually already been purchased or rented before filming commences), things are somewhat different on Fixer to Fabulous .

When she can't save certain items, she gets something new for the homeowners to enjoy — but is it actually theirs to keep once the cameras stop rolling?

Because the clients featured on the show are paying for the renovations themselves, Jenny and Dave usually aren't able to get all of the finishing details included in the budget — especially when they run into structural issues or other major unforseen projects.

The staging items are there for both the viewers and the homeowners themselves to be able to envision the potential of the new space. Otherwise, the reveals would be less impressive with emptier rooms.

Unfortunately, even though the clients are often commenting on specific pieces during the show, those items are not usually theirs to keep. That is, unless it's the furniture that Jenny updated.

Like many other shows on HGTV, the furniture utilized in the homeowner reveal at the end of each episode of Fixer to Fabulous is often just there for staging purposes.

The families featured on 'Fixer to Fabulous' can buy the staging furniture if they so choose.

Though many HGTV fans are often disheartened to learn about the realities of the furniture scenario on home renovation shows, there is a silver lining when it comes to Fixer to Fabulous in particular. Dave and Jenny do offer the homeowners the opportunity to purchase the staging furniture at a discounted rate (which is more than can be said about a lot of other shows on the network). The couple spoke with PureWow in January of 2021 about what they offer clients at the end of filming.

"If there's a piece of their furniture that we can use, we do," Jenny said about why she's often inclined to try to spruce up her clients' existent pieces. "But otherwise, I work with a local firm and pretty much figure out what I would do for the client. And then the homeowners have the option to buy it at a discounted rate." She didn't specify how much of a discount interested homeowners would get, but she usually discusses this with them once the cameras are done rolling.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram