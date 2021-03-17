Joe Looney Is the Secret Star of 'Fixer to Fabulous'By Katie Garrity
It seems like every single DIY or home improvement television channel has a plethora of Fixer Upper type shows. House flipping has been a source of income for many over the past decade, but ever since Chip and Joanna Gaines came onto the scene via HGTV, the formula they made famous has truly taken off. While Chip and Jo may have moved onto bigger and better things, HGTV is certainly trying to fill the void left by the beloved duo with a show called Fixer to Fabulous.
The series follows husband and wife team Dave and Jenny Marrs as they renovate homes in northwest Arkansas. Like Fixer Upper, it features a go-to carpenter who takes on special projects for Dave and Jenny to help make their homes that much more special. For the Marrs, that man is Chase Looney, who is occasionally accompanied by his dad, Joe Looney.
Joe Looney is a firefighter as well as an expert carpenter.
The more prominently featured builder and carpenter on Fixer to Fabulous is Chase Looney, Joe’s son. Chase, who truly followed in his father’s footsteps, wrote a touching tribute to Joe and credits him for who he is today.
“They say you love what you know. In my case that rings true. I often accompanied my father on Fire emergency calls, but my favorite place to be was under his feet as he built in his wood shop. Riding along in the Fire Engine was as exhilarating to me as drawing pictures in sawdust on the floor of his shop,” Chase wrote.
“At age 14, I began my apprenticeship as a carpenter in training. After school and on weekends, I began at the bottom of the ladder ... My father was kind but honest. If I was going to pursue carpentry, I would have to learn that if it was not perfection then it was not finished. Years of trial and error molded me into the man, all about the detail, I am today,” he continued.
Joe is loved by the cast and crew of ‘Fixer to Fabulous.’
There is no doubt that Fixer to Fabulous couldn’t be what it is without some of the quirky side characters who not only bring beautiful carpentry and design to the houses, but also personality and whimsy. In a video posted to Facebook, Dave Marrs gave tribute to Joe’s kind soul.
“This is the Joe Looney I know and love,” he captioned a video of Joe presenting his daughter with a birthday gift. “You all see him just agreeing with @jennymarrs on Fixer to Fabulous. I know him as a kind generous man that will do anything for kids and animals! Thanks for making a little girl's dream come true yesterday Joe!”
Fans continually swoon over Joe’s kind heart.
Whenever an episode of Fixer to Fabulous airs, Twitter begins to flood with messages of love for Joe Looney. One fan wrote, “I watched the episode of #FixertoFabulous about the cabin in the woods. The Marrs did a fantastic job. Joe & Chase Looney are brilliant at what they do. The show wouldn't be as good without them.”
Another expressed the opinion that Joe and his son deserve their own spin-off show. They said, “Someone give Chase and Joe their own show!” We couldn't agree more!