Joe Looney Is the Secret Star of 'Fixer to Fabulous'

It seems like every single DIY or home improvement television channel has a plethora of Fixer Upper type shows. House flipping has been a source of income for many over the past decade, but ever since Chip and Joanna Gaines came onto the scene via HGTV, the formula they made famous has truly taken off. While Chip and Jo may have moved onto bigger and better things, HGTV is certainly trying to fill the void left by the beloved duo with a show called Fixer to Fabulous .

The series follows husband and wife team Dave and Jenny Marrs as they renovate homes in northwest Arkansas. Like Fixer Upper, it features a go-to carpenter who takes on special projects for Dave and Jenny to help make their homes that much more special. For the Marrs, that man is Chase Looney, who is occasionally accompanied by his dad, Joe Looney .

Joe Looney is a firefighter as well as an expert carpenter.

The more prominently featured builder and carpenter on Fixer to Fabulous is Chase Looney, Joe’s son. Chase, who truly followed in his father’s footsteps, wrote a touching tribute to Joe and credits him for who he is today.

“They say you love what you know. In my case that rings true. I often accompanied my father on Fire emergency calls, but my favorite place to be was under his feet as he built in his wood shop. Riding along in the Fire Engine was as exhilarating to me as drawing pictures in sawdust on the floor of his shop,” Chase wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Dad was at the shop today. He worked on his truck and showed us some books he picked up for another round of, “Bedtime... Posted by Chase Looney on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

“At age 14, I began my apprenticeship as a carpenter in training. After school and on weekends, I began at the bottom of the ladder ... My father was kind but honest. If I was going to pursue carpentry, I would have to learn that if it was not perfection then it was not finished. Years of trial and error molded me into the man, all about the detail, I am today,” he continued.