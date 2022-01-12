Looks Like Chip and Joanne Gaines' Magnolia Network Pulled the Plug on 'Home Work'By Jennifer Tisdale
Jan. 11 2022, Published 9:23 p.m. ET
Chip and Joanna Gaines, who essentially made HGTV what it is today, have many irons in their empire fire. One such iron is the recent launch of their own network via Discovery, taking over DIY and rebranded it as Magnolia. A streaming-only launch occurred in July 2021, with the actual cable channel dropping Jan. 5, 2022.
Things seemed to be going great, until complaints about one of the shows on their network started rolling in. Home Work was part of the initial streaming launch, and it didn't take long for clients to reach out with some disturbing news about Candis and Andy Meredith, the couple behind the show. The Gaines immediately dropped the series from their network and fans can't help but wonder why.
Why was 'Home Work' pulled from Magnolia?
Two days after the launch of Magnolia Network, homeowner Aubrey Bennion penned a series of very detailed Instagram posts about her experience working with The Merediths. After Aubrey renovated her own bathroom, she applied to be on Home Work in the hopes of getting her kitchen redone. She was contacted by the show in Oct. 2019 and said that she'd been chosen.
Aubrey revealed that she was told by the Merediths the renovation would take three weeks, so she opted to live in her home while work was being done. Things were immediately off, as she could never get confirmation from Candis that the work being done was within their agreed upon budget. Aubrey also alleged that unlicensed, uninsured workers were hired. These are just two of the issues within Aubrey's 17 Instagram posts, which truly depict a nightmare scenario. And it seems she's not the only one who suffered.
Three other clients came forward with similar stories. One, the Goates family, currently has a GoFundMe set up to try to get back some of the money owed to them by the Merediths. The GoFundMe tells a harrowing story of giving Candis and Andy a deposit of $50,000, but production never began. At first, the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on things, but the Goates family realized that not only was the work not going to happen, they weren't going to get their money back.
On Jan. 7, Home Work was removed from Magnolia with a statement from its president, Allison Page, saying they were aware of the complaints lodged against the Merediths. "Within the last few days, we have learned additional information about the scope of these issues, and we have decided to remove Home Work from the Magnolia Network lineup pending a review of the claims that have been made," Allison said.
What are the Merediths doing now?
In response to being dropped by Magnolia, Andy and Candis released a lengthy statement on their Instagram. Within it they said, "We can only say that there are two sides to every story and while we chose not to go public with our truth, because we know how hurtful this feels, we understand that only hearing one side can paint a negative picture."
The Instagram statement also specifically mentions the Goates family, claiming money they gave a general contractor was misallocated. For now, it's a real "they said, they said" situation. There doesn't appear to be any word from the Gaines' about possibly stepping in and helping people out. According to the Goates' GoFundMe, Magnolia Network "doesn't see a reason to be involved."