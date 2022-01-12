Looks Like Chip and Joanne Gaines' Magnolia Network Pulled the Plug on 'Home Work'

Aubrey revealed that she was told by the Merediths the renovation would take three weeks, so she opted to live in her home while work was being done. Things were immediately off, as she could never get confirmation from Candis that the work being done was within their agreed upon budget. Aubrey also alleged that unlicensed, uninsured workers were hired. These are just two of the issues within Aubrey's 17 Instagram posts, which truly depict a nightmare scenario. And it seems she's not the only one who suffered.