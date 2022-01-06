Got Cable? Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Magnolia Network Just Took Over the Former DIY Network

Got Cable? Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Magnolia Network Just Took Over the Former DIY NetworkBy Kelly Corbett
Jan. 5 2022, Published 8:32 p.m. ET
Big news! Chip and Joanna Gaines’s long-awaited Magnolia Network has finally made its television debut. Now, you can watch Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (the reboot of the OG series, Fixer Upper!) and other new original series brought to you by Chip and Jo themselves.
It's not every day that a brand new network drops on TV, though.
Need some help accessing Magnolia Network? Worry not, we've got all the deets on your soon-to-be new favorite channel.
What is Magnolia Network?
Magnolia Network is a television network created by Chip and Joanna Gaines in conjunction with Discovery. The home and living network offers a lineup of inspiring series that tap some of the country’s most trusted experts from home and design, food and gardening, the arts, and more.
Not only will Chip and Jo star in some of their network's programming, but they'll introduce viewers to some fresh faces who have undergone some rather unique life experiences.
First off, you can catch the Gaines family in Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, where Chip and Jo will continue rehabbing distressed homes as they previously did on HGTV's Fixer Upper, which ended in 2018.
Jo also headlines her own cooking show, dubbed Magnolia Table. In this new series, which shares the title of her two cookbooks, she whips up some yummy treats at home.
Other original shows on Magnolia Network include Home on the Road, which follows husband and wife duo Amanda Sudano Ramirez and Abner Ramirez, otherwise known as the band Johnnyswim. Throughout this six-episode series, viewers will get a peek into their lives as they tour North America with their two kids in tow.
Furthermore, in Super Dad, viewers will be introduced to Taylor Calmus, who runs the Dude Dad YouTube Channel. During this series, Taylor and his kids will construct some extreme one-of-a-kind projects. Think: pirate ship in the backyard to a custom ball launcher mounted to their family truck.
And in The Lost Kitchen, viewers will meet Erin French, who owns a historic mill-turned-restaurant of the same name in Freedom, Maine. This series will show us how The Lost Kitchen operates in the present. Fun fact: It doesn't accept phone or email reservations, but only reservations submitted by postcard.
If some of these shows sound familiar to you, that's because they've been available to Discovery Plus subscribers since July 2021. However, it wasn't until Jan. 5, 2022, that Magnolia Network made its official debut on television.
So, are you ready to watch Magnolia Network? If you have cable or satellite TV, pull up your menu...
What channel is Magnolia Network on?
Magnolia Network has taken the spot of the DIY Network. If you flip to that channel, you'll notice that it has rebranded to Magnolia Network.
This channel will now play all of Chip and Jo's new original programming, as well as re-runs of their iconic Fixer Upper series. It will also air a few DIY Network fan-favorite series such as Maine Cabin Masters, Restoring Galveston, and Barnwood Builders. For a full Magnolia Network program lineup, you can head here.
How much do I have to pay for Magnolia Network?
If you already had the DIY Network included in your TV package, then you will automatically have access to Magnolia Network without any extra charges. But if you never had the channel in your cable or satellite plan, you can contact your provider to add the new network.
Furthermore, you can also become a Discovery Plus subscriber to gain access to all of Magnolia Network's content as well as over 55,000 episodes of current and classic shows from HGTV, Food Network, TC, ID, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, and more. Plans start at $4.99 a month.