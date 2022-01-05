Chip and Joanna Gaines Helped Build HGTV — Why Did They Leave?

Joanna is once again diversifying her portfolio by adding host of a cooking show to her resume. Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines, which is filmed inside a gristmill from the 1800s, is based on her cookbook of the same name. Perhaps like the book, Joanna will whip up old and new family recipes, while dropping some of that classic Joanna Gaines advice we've grown to appreciate.

Magnolia Network will make its cable TV debut on Jan. 5, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST.