It Looks Like Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Gainesing a New Network!

Magnolia also has four other shows in the works and not all are focused on home renovation. A lot of things make a house a home, and some of those things include becoming your own artist. Art in Bloom With Helen Dealtry will put the focus on studio-based painting, and who knows, maybe you'll be churning out some happy little clouds in no time. And of course, ya gotta eat. Why not do it with Bryan Ford and The Artisan's Kitchen, which offers new twists on favorite recipes.