Is Sherman Thompson From 'Barnwood Builders' Married? DIY Network Star Is Taken

For those who aren't regular watchers of the show, Sherman has been on Barnwood Builders since the beginning and doesn't discuss his personal life. Now that the show has entered Season 11, fans are curious to know more about Sherman, including about his wife and children. At the very least, it has been confirmed that Sherman is married, but none of the family have social media to showcase pictures.

According to TVShowCasts.com, Sherman has been married to his wife Roma Andreuzzi for 13 years. The pair share two children, Agostina and Felicia Thompson. Sherman has been quoted as saying of his family, "I’ve been so lucky to have met Roma and to have her in my life and our girls."

While it is always important to protect your privacy as a public figure, it sounds like Sherman has a wonderful home life.