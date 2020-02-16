We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
where-is-the-vanilla-ice-project-filmed-cover-1581884330146.png
Source: DIY Network

'The Vanilla Ice Project' Has Been Going Strong for 9 Seasons on the DIY Network

By

Rob Van Winkle — aka Vanilla Ice — gave us the TV show that no one was asking for on Oct. 14, 2010: The Vanilla Ice Project. Many believed that like his music career, the series would be a one-hit wonder. However, It's 2020 and the program has already clocked in a whopping nine seasons.

The DIY Network program has consistently brought in solid ratings and garnered a steady viewership of fans, many of whom want to know just where the show is actually filmed.

In case you didn't know, Vanilla Ice isn't just in the business of making music. For the past few years, he's built a respectable contracting business and makes a good deal of cash renovating and flipping houses. He's even launched a training course teaching hopeful house flippers on his method of real estate investment success.