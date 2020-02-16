'The Vanilla Ice Project' Has Been Going Strong for 9 Seasons on the DIY Network

Rob Van Winkle — aka Vanilla Ice — gave us the TV show that no one was asking for on Oct. 14, 2010: The Vanilla Ice Project. Many believed that like his music career, the series would be a one-hit wonder. However, It's 2020 and the program has already clocked in a whopping nine seasons.

The DIY Network program has consistently brought in solid ratings and garnered a steady viewership of fans, many of whom want to know just where the show is actually filmed.