Who Is J.J. Watt Married to Right Now? Meet His Wife, Kealia Ohai

Justin James Watt had some exciting news to share with his fans on Feb. 16 — he's a married man! The Houston Texans defensive end took to Instagram on Sunday to share a pair of posts featuring photos from his wedding .

It turns out J.J. Watt and his longtime girlfriend Kealia Ohai tied the knot on Saturday, Feb. 15. "Best day of my life," J.J. captioned the first set of Instagram photos. "Without question."

Meanwhile, Kealia also shared photos of their big day via Instagram. "The best day of my life❤️ I love you forever @jjwatt," she captioned her post.