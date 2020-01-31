J.J. Watt's Brothers Followed Him to the NFL — but Are They as Good of Players?

When you think of football dynasties, the Manning and Matthews clans might come to mind... but don’t discount the Watts!

You’ve no doubt heard of J.J. Watt — who’s so popular outside of sports, he’s been tapped to host SNL on Feb. 1 — but did you know that the five-time Pro Bowl pick has two younger brothers who are also professional athletes? Here’s the inside scoop on Derek and T.J.