A List of the Best Football Movies Netflix Has to Offer

Rated: R

Not to be confused with the 2005 Adam Sandler remake (the actor loves his football), the original features Burt Reynolds as Paul Crewe, an ex-NFL star who winds up in prison. The former quarterback is forced to recruit fellow inmates to play against a team of guards looking for an excuse to beat them up. Crewe is ordered to throw the game or suffer the consequences. If you like a lot of on-field action, this is the film for you. The central game takes up nearly a third of the movie.