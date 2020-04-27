Is Magnolia Network Replacing DIY Network? Inside the Gaines' New Channel

Yes, Magnolia Network will be replacing Discovery's DIY Network (which currently reaches 52 million U.S. homes!) upon its release. If you want our opinion, Chip and Joanna seem like the perfect people to take over the DIY Network based on their experiences with HGTV's Fixer Upper, Joanna's home design line, and more.

At the time of the announcement, David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery, gushed about the change and working with Chip and Joanna.