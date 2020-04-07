Joanna Gaines' New Cooking Show Sounds Like It'll Be Her Most Exciting Project Yet

Is there anything Joanna Gaines can't do? The Fixer Upper star is known for that show, as well as being a designer, restaurant owner, lifestyle guru, wife, mother, and more. It seems like every time we turn around the 41-year-old is taking on a new project. The latest? A new cooking show starring herself! Scroll down for everything we know about Joanna's upcoming cooking series .

Is Joanna Gaines getting a new cooking show?

Yes, Joanna is currently working on a new cooking show for her dedicated fans. On Sunday, April 5, Food Network aired a one-hour special of all the cooking videos her kids have taken of her recently called In the Kitchen With Joanna Gaines. During the segment, she shared a sneak peek of her actual real cooking show that will be premiering on Magnolia in the coming months, and it got us so excited for this new venture!

On Tuesday, April 7, the same day her new cookbook, Magnolia Table, Volume 2 came out, she and Chip shared an Instagram Live segment giving a tour of the Gristmill, which is a property they renovated for the show to be filmed in (there is footage of the space on her saved Instagram Stories). To no surprise, by the looks of all the wonderful changes they made to space, in addition to how successful her cookbooks have been, it's going to be quite an amazing cooking show.

The first rumblings of a cooking show from Chip and Joanna came during their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2019. "I don't want to tell you how to do your network," the host joked to Joanna at the time. "But I would do a cooking show for you." "I like that idea Jimmy, but you've got to talk to this guy," Joanna replied, pointing to Chip. Chip's response? "I'm cool with it. You're talking to the executives of the Magnolia Network."

Well, it seems Jimmy was more influential than anyone thought because a cooking show is indeed happening. While we don't know the exact launch date of Joanna's new cooking show, we do know that it will be on their new network, Magnolia, which is currently set to launch on Oct. 4, 2020. That said, we're hoping the cooking show, which is currently unnamed, will be gracing our TV screens early this fall.

This isn't the only exciting project coming to the Magnolia network later this year. There are two other series set to premiere on the channel. One is called Growing Floret, which will follow Floret Flower Farm founder Erin Benzakein and her team as they attempt to turn a 20-acre piece of land into an organic flower farm in Washington.