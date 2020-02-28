'Bar Rescue's Nick Liberato on His New Transformative Netflix Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Conducting business with locals in other countries can sometimes inevitably lead to certain kinds of cultural miscommunications. However, Nick tells me that wasn't an issue for his team, since they did ample research ahead of time, and essentially had a guide in each city to show them around.

"Every place that we would land, we would have a fixer on the ground, which essentially was someone from that area. They were able to guide us where we either needed to go or not go, and they would be able to fulfill any requests that we had. We always got a good rundown as far as what the currency is, what the language is, if there are certain rules we'd have to abide by, like 'don't wear camo in this particular country,' or things like that," he tells me.