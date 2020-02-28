We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
screen-shot-2020-02-27-at-40412-pm-1582837483996.png
Source: Instagram

'Bar Rescue's Nick Liberato on His New Transformative Netflix Show (EXCLUSIVE)

By

In the last year or so, Netflix has placed tremendous emphasis on creating uplifting new reality shows, and on Friday, Feb. 28, the streaming service will introduce a brand-new binge-worthy series called Restaurants on the Edge. Combining food, travel, and meaningful cultural relationships, it's what literally everyone needs after a long, grueling day of work.

A few weeks ahead of the premiere, Distractify was able to catch up with one of the show's three hosts, Chef Nick Liberato, to discuss what viewers can expect, particularly enjoyable aspects of filming, and difficulties his team faced along the way. So stay tuned to hear what he had to say about the upcoming new reality series. But first, check out the official trailer below.