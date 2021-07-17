Sorry, ‘Fixer Upper’ Fans: Much of the Furniture Is Just There for the Big Reveal

After renovating dozens of houses on the HGTV series Fixer Upper between 2013 and 2018, marred renovation experts Chip and Joanna Gaines are back “with new ideas for turning outdated homes into jaw-dropping, innovative living spaces” in the new series Fixer Upper: Welcome Home , according to the Magnolia show’s logline.

But those jaw-dropping spaces might look a little less jaw-dropping off-screen. In the original Fixer Upper, at least, the furniture wasn’t included.

Yeah, much of the furniture on Fixer Upper was just there for staging purposes, and then the production staff carted it away unless the homeowners decided to buy it. Read it and weep, people.