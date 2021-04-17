Clint Harp of 'Fixer Upper' Fame and Wife Kelly Share a Mutual Love of Carpentry

Fans of Fixer Upper and his new shows have taken notice of his frequent co-host and wondered: Is Clint Harp married? Here's everything we know about his wife, Kelly.

You might recognize Clint Harp from HGTV's Fixer Upper as Chip and Joanna Gaines' favorite carpenter. Now, Clint has branched out to several shows of his own on the Magnolia Network , solidifying his own place as a home restoration superstar.

The Harp family path to home restoration gurus wasn't easy. As it turns out, Clint was a medical salesman making six figures when he decided to pursue his lifelong passion for building furniture. His grandfather encouraged his dream, and Kelly joined in the venture. They eventually moved back to Waco so Kelly could pursue a master's degree and had a hard time getting by — until Clint met Chip at a gas station in 2012.

After being introduced by mutual friends on a whim, the pair soon started dating and tied the knot in 2001. They moved to Houston, Texas, and share three children: Hudson, Holland, and Camille. In 2011, the couple co-founded Harp Design Co., which specializes in custom furniture and home goods.

Clint's journey to home improvement and happily married life is a bit of an adventure. Husband-and-wife team Clint and Kelly share a mutual love of home improvement, and they currently have their show called Wood Work on the Magnolia Network. The couple met in the '90s while attending Baylor University in Waco, Texas, where they currently live.

Upon meeting the Gaines family, Clint and his wife have invested their lives in home restoration.

Speaking to Country Living, Clint describes the kismet that allowed the Harps to start on their journey to all things DIY. He says, "I never would have met Chip at that gas station if it wasn't for my wife and me deciding to go on this journey because of things that went right and things that went wrong and incredible sadness and joy and struggle."

Kelly was only in one or two episodes of Fixer Upper, but their show Wood Work highlights their partnership and mutual interest in renovation and design. The show features Clint building custom furniture for a home, and Kelly will design a room or two around the piece for clients. This way, there's no pressure to redesign an entire house, and both members of the team get to do what they love.

Clint emphasizes that the partnership is really what keeps the show fresh, saying, "We love working together, and yet sometimes it's a little much — and that's the reality. I hope that people will see that we obviously don't think we'd never work with our spouse, but we also don't shy away from the fact that it's not perfect."

