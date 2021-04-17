Joanna Gaines Uses This Program on 'Fixer Upper' to Make Her Work Seem Effortless

Home renovation legends Chip and Joanna Gaines have been the stars of HGTV's Fixer Upper until 2018. Now, they've continued their design talents with DiscoveryPlus and are even starting their television channel. It seems like quite the challenge to remake an entire house into a modern, artful style, but thankfully, the Gaines family has a little help.

Fans of the show want to know what program Joanna uses on Fixer Upper to help achieve all her design dreams.