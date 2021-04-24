Shorty Is Apparently Living His Best Life After His Time on 'Fixer Upper'

Even though the OG Fixer Upper ended back in 2018, some of the members of the show remain close. And that includes the beloved Saul "Shorty" Sanchez , Joanna and Chip Gaines ' beloved sidekick. Three years after the final episode of Fixer Upper aired, where is Shorty Sanchez now? Will he ever be a part of the Fixer Upper reboot, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home?

One fan tweeted, "I really miss Shorty from Fixer Upper. I hope he’s living his best life. @hgtv @joannagaines @chipgaines he must be protected at all costs," and Chip actually responded to them, reassuring everyone that Shorty is living "THE" best life.

I really miss Shorty from Fixer Upper. I hope he’s living his best life. @hgtv @joannagaines @chipgaines he must be protected at all costs

What happened to Shorty on 'Fixer Upper'?

Source: Instagram

The last official update we got on Shorty's whereabouts was from Chip Gaines in 2018, who responded to that fan, saying, "Have no fear!! My brother @shortymsanchez is living not only 'his' but THE best life." It does seem like Shorty is still on good terms with the HGTV power couple, as he retweeted a post from their brand, Magnolia, in October 2020. That was his last tweet. Before he stopped tweeting (and he doesn't seem to have any other social media presence) he did update fans on his projects.

"Some before / after pics of one of many kitchen remodels. #StainIsland #OpenKitchenConcept," he tweeted on October 5, 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Some before / after pics of one of many kitchen remodels. #StainIsland #OpenKitchenConcept pic.twitter.com/eZsXQm5krP — huffhj (@shortymsanchez) October 6, 2020 Source: Twitter

"Late summer post, but wanted to share one of are small project we did! #StockTankPool," he shared the same day.

Article continues below advertisement

Late summer post, but wanted to share one of are small project we did! #StockTankPool pic.twitter.com/iUEtR9pl5N — huffhj (@shortymsanchez) October 6, 2020 Source: Twitter

Shorty is the definition of a Swiss Army knife. He can build, knows design, and even knows how to create a clock from scratch (for his wife!). He shared some photos to Twitter in May 2020, impressing fans with his 6-foot-tall clock. "Custom made clock for my wife! #SixFootTall," he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

It's unclear whether or not Shorty still works for Chip and Joanna at this time, but it wouldn't be surprising if he collaborated with them again. After all, Shorty was one of their first hires way before Fixer Upper even became a thing.

Article continues below advertisement

"Some of these employees went way back with us, all the way to the beginning. Most of the boys who'd helped me with my early flips were still around. You probably know a couple of them — Shorty and Jose — from the show. Without even purposefully trying, we'd created a Magnolia family," Chip said, per Good Housekeeping in 2018.

Back when the show ended, one fan hoped that Joanna and Chip would build a house for Shorty. "All I want in the world is for the last Fixer Upper to be a new house for Shorty. My life would be complete. @shortymsanchez," they tweeted (and garnered 152 likes).

Article continues below advertisement

All I want in the world is for the last Fixer Upper to be a new house for Shorty. My life would be complete. @shortymsanchez — jenponschock(neider) (@JenniferNeider) April 2, 2018 Source: Twitter

A fan replied, "My boyfriend has been convinced that it will be since the beginning of the season!! I would love to see that happen! He deserves it!"

Article continues below advertisement

My boyfriend has been convinced that it will be since the beginning of the season!! I would love to see that happen! He deserves it! — Sunday Park (@Sundaybpark) April 3, 2018 Source: Twitter