Let’s Meet the Kids of Reality TV Bartender-Turned-Mama Stacie Hall Adams!

The best thing about HGTV's new show Christina in the Country isn't seeing Christina's new home or her and husband Josh Hall living on their farm. The best thing isn't even watching Christina do her thing and bring her expertise to the Nashville area. No. The best thing about Christina in the Country is being reunited with Josh's sister Stacie Hall Adams. As in, Stacie the Bartender from The Hills.

For those Gen X and Gen Z's out there, we Millennials were collectively obsessed with The Hills, so seeing Stacie the Bartender all grown up and with kids of her own is everything! Let's check in to see how she's been doing these past couple of years.

Let’s meet Stacie Hall Adams' husband and children.

Stacie Hall became Stacie Hall Adams when she married Instagram-less Joel Adams on Sept.7, 2013. Joel is a triathlete and the pair have two children together.

Stacie and Joel Adams have a beautiful daughter named Audrey!

Stacie first announced on June 1, 2016 that she and Joel were having a beautiful baby girl. Born on Sept. 29, 2016, Audrey is now 6 years old. Stacie likes to celebrate her birthday via Instagram, captioning the above post, "Happy 5th birthday to the best girl I know!!! So lucky she is mine."

Stacy and Joel also have an adorable son named Asher!

On July 29, 2020, Stacie announced that she and Joel were expecting once again, jokingly captioning a picture of her holding Audrey and blue balloons. "Thanks to my sister [Jessica Hall] for calling me out. Guess I couldn’t hide this beer gut too much longer." Asher, who is now 2, was born on Nov. 15, 2020. Stacie posted on Instagram for Asher's most recent birthday saying, "Happy 2nd birthday to our sweet Asher."

E! News actually covered Stacie's baby shower for Asher where some familiar faces were in attendance — one of which was none other than Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules. At the time, Stacie told E! News that, "Scheana Shay has a heart of gold... Out of all my friends I have met in the industry and in general, she has always stood by me. She has never wavered in our friendship and treats my daughter like her own. I think people would be surprised to see how maternal she is." Stacie was actually a bridesmaid in Scheana's first wedding.