Josh and Christina Hall Are Part of One Big Blended Family on 'Christina in the Country'

Christina Hall was once known only for being one half of HGTV's iconic Flip or Flop duo. And, while she's still known for her role in the former home renovation show, her personal life has interested fans more than ever in recent years. And viewers of Christina in the Country are plenty curious about her husband, Josh Hall.

We know he's now the step-dad to Christina's three kids from her two previous marriages, but does Josh Hall have kids of his own? And furthermore, do Josh and Christina have plans to expand their family? It's hard not to wonder what the future holds for the pair as they continue to share their life with HGTV fans.

Does Josh Hall have kids?

Before Christina, Josh's life was very different. He was in real estate and lived a mostly unassuming life out of the spotlight. But now that he's part of Christina's world, he has fans of his own and many want to know who Josh is. He didn't have children before he and Christina got married and Christina appears to be his first and only wife. He was raised in a family of 11 other siblings, though, so he is no stranger to being around children.

It's safe to say that Josh's life changed considerably once he met and married Christina, but he's a devoted step-father now. He and Christina share most aspects of their life on social media and Josh is a big part of Christina in the Country too. He also stood behind his wife during her recent custody battle for her youngest son, Hudson, with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Josh Hall is the step-dad to Christina Hall’s kids from previous marriages.

Although Josh didn't come into his marriage with biological kids of his own, he now helps Christina raise her three kids. And, Christina told People in January 2023, Josh is especially close to her sons, including Hudson who she co-parents with Ant, and Brayden, whose father is Christina's first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Christina told the outlet that her sons "idolize watching [Josh] chop down trees" and that when it comes to home projects, "the boys just love being involved, especially Hudson." As far as expanding their family, despite Josh being such a hands-on step-dad, Christina told People they have their hands full for the foreseeable future. She said they're currently "happy with the three" they're raising together.

Christina’s ex Tarek El Moussa supports her relationship with Josh.

Despite the very public issues Christina has had with Ant, her relationship with Tarek post-divorce seems to be on the upswing. In September 2021, when Us Weekly asked Tarek if Christina and then-boyfriend Josh were engaged, he had only positive things to say.