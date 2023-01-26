Inside Christina Hall's Legal Battle With Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Over Custody of Their Son

There was a time when former Flip or Flop star Christina Hall was known for simply being one of the best in the HGTV biz at home renovations. Now, however, as her personal life continues to spill into her professional one, fans often have questions about her. And one of those burning questions is if Christina Hall has custody of her son, Hudson.

Article continues below advertisement

She and her now ex-husband Ant Anstead welcomed their only child together in 2019. Just a couple of years later, in 2021, Christina and Ant got divorced. Since then, they've each revealed details about one another publicly as they've fought over the custody agreement concerning their now 3-year-old son.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Christina Hall have custody of Hudson now?

In December 2022, reports surfaced that Ant was unhappy with the previously agreed upon joint custody agreement he had with Christina regarding Hudson. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Ant alleged that Christina returned Hudson to him for his portion of time with their son without disclosing that Hudson had tested positive for COVID-19.

What followed were claims from Ant that he believed Christina wasn't a good mother to their son. In April 2022, he filed for sole custody of Hudson. However, People reported in December 2022, their custody case was settled and a judge ruled that Christina and Ant will continue to share joint physical custody of their son.

Article continues below advertisement

Ant and Christina even agreed to a holiday schedule that satisfied them both. In December 2022, Christina shared a Christmas photo in her Instagram Stories of her celebrating the holiday with Hudson, her two children from her first marriage, and her current husband, Joshua Hall. The former couple previously had a court date set for March 2023, had they been unable to come to an agreement. But since their custody agreement is now set, that date was canceled, according to People.

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Hall got remarried in 2022.

Before Christina married Ant, she had been married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children. In 2022, Christina got married for a third time to real estate agent Joshua Hall. And so far, the pair seems to have been able to meld their lives together, including Joshua's bond with all three of Christina's kids.