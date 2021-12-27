Hilary Farr Talks Working on New HGTV Design Series Without 'Love It or List It' Co-Host David Visentin (EXCLUSIVE)By Gabrielle Bernardini
Dec. 27 2021, Published 2:44 p.m. ET
In 2008, home renovation fans were introduced to interior designer Hilary Farr and real estate agent David Visentin in the popular HGTV series Love It or List It. The two go head-to-head and attempt to convince homeowners to either renovate or sell their spaces.
Now, Hilary is taking her bold statements and interior design opinions to a new series, Tough Love With Hilary Farr.
During the eight-episode series, the design expert will critique her clients' homes and help them redesign and maximize their living spaces.
So, why isn't David on Tough Love With Hilary Farr? The HGTV star opened up exclusively to Distractify about her new solo venture and how it differs from Love It or List It.
Will David Visentin appear on 'Tough Love With Hilary Farr'?
Throughout the new HGTV renovation series, Hilary will have to give her clients a bit of tough love when it comes to their current living situations.
While Hilary's personality and bold commentary will feel familiar to many Love It or List It fans, one noticeable difference in the new show is that her co-host David will not be by her side.
"I'm not having to share [airtime with] David Visentin," she said. "So I am able to dig deeper and go deeper."
Hilary explained to Distractify that not having to split airtime with her co-host makes it possible for her show to touch on more personal issues and "go deeper in terms of emotional elements."
"We can get in some sticky areas. If something is happening that is very emotional, we can actually really dig layers into that," she said. "On my show, we also had fun being able to really have me spread my wings and explore and share things that I love to do and things that I've never done."
Is Hilary Farr leaving 'Love It or List It'?
With Hilary's new show hitting HGTV airwaves, some fans are concerned that the designer may be getting ready to leave her hit show Love It or List It after 18 seasons.
At this time, Hilary has not announced any formal plans to say goodbye to the series that made her a celebrity design star.
Though tackling another design series can be a huge undertaking, Hilary told Distractify that taking a step back from her work is just not her personality.
"My personality is to always power through," she told us. "I think I'm just wired that way and always have been. And it's also my upbringing, there are so many elements of that."
She added, "It never crossed my mind that I should stop for any reason unless I decide I don't want to do it anymore."
Hopefully, for fans of the interior designer, that means that there will be many more seasons to come of her hit HGTV renovation shows.
Watch Tough Love With Hilary Farr on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.