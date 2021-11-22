David Visentin Skyrocketed to Fame With 'Love It or List It' — What's His Net Worth?By Leila Kozma
Nov. 22 2021, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
As the co-host of Love It or List It, David Visentin has amassed several fans. Any viewer would tell you that his detailed-oriented approach and chemistry with co-host Hilary Farr are what make the HGTV show truly stand out.
A seasoned real estate agent and media personality, David has had plenty of opportunities to perfect the art of convincing home owners to list their properties. He has been on Love It or List It since the series premiered in 2008. So, what's David's net worth?
'Love It or List It' host David Visentin saved up an impressive amount of money over the years.
A sales representative with decades' worth of experience under his belt, David already had a few tricks up his sleeve when he joined Love It or List It. The reality TV show marked David's foray into the world of show business — and he hasn't slowed down ever since.
On Love It or List It, David has to use the power of persuasion to nudge homeowners to invest their hard-earned cash in a brand new property. But how much is David's net worth? Does he have any cash to splash?
David Visentin
Actor, Realtor
Net worth: $8 million
Birth date: June 28, 1965
Birth place: Toronto, Canada
Birth name: David Scott Michael Visentin
Father: Nick Visentin, realtor and the owner of Country Living Realty
Mother: unknown
Marriages: Krista Grycko
Children: Logan Visentin
A sought-after media personality, David Visentin has appeared on shows like 'Brother vs. Brother' and 'Makeover Manor.'
Before launching a lucrative career as a media personality, David focused his efforts on picking up the right skills and know-how to make it big in the world of real estate.
In 1987, David joined the Country Living Realty, a Rosemont-based company owned by his dad. It was there that David took up a deep-seated interest in selling properties — and he hasn't looked back since.
"Not only does real estate run in the family, but both my brothers and sister have done theater!" David told The Arizona Republic, via The List. "It was a dream extension for me to take my real-estate skills and confidence in front of the camera and put them together for the show."
As David divulged, the love of striking up a good deal is far from the only thing he inherited from his family. As he said, most of his siblings enjoy being in the spotlight — which might explain how he ended up in camera-facing roles. Thanks to his various gigs, David has amassed somewhere between $6 and $8 million. Not bad, huh.
David Visentin shares a 10-year-old son, Logan, with his wife, Krista.
David hardly ever shares intimate details about his family life.
Take, for instance, the widespread speculation about his supposed relationship with Love It or List It co-host Hilary — which continued even after the birth of his and Krista's son, Logan, on March 30, 2011. It seems that David has the best of both worlds: enjoying stardom without exposing his loved ones to too much media attention.
