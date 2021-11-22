David Visentin Skyrocketed to Fame With 'Love It or List It' — What's His Net Worth?

As the co-host of Love It or List It, David Visentin has amassed several fans. Any viewer would tell you that his detailed-oriented approach and chemistry with co-host Hilary Farr are what make the HGTV show truly stand out.

A seasoned real estate agent and media personality, David has had plenty of opportunities to perfect the art of convincing home owners to list their properties. He has been on Love It or List It since the series premiered in 2008. So, what's David's net worth?