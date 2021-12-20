Will 'Tough Love with Hilary Farr' Be Back for Season 2?By Shannon Raphael
Dec. 20 2021, Published 5:38 p.m. ET
Since Love It or List debuted on the W Network (in Canada) and on HGTV (in the United States) in 2008, fans have seen designer Hilary Farr and real estate agent David Visentin banter back and forth dozens of times about whether homeowners should stay in their newly-renovated homes, or if they should put them on the market.
The show is one of the longest-running offerings featured on HGTV, and it put both of the hosts on the map.
Though David and Hilary are a dynamic duo, the latter host is about to debut her second show on the network. Tough Love with Hilary Farr also marks her first solo venture.
Hilary is helping families deal with the biggest issues in their houses by offering them design expertise. Along the way, Hilary will also dole out her signature honest advice to get to the bottom of her clients' other life stresses.
The show will surely be of interest to Love It or List It viewers, and to other fans of the network. Will it return for Season 2?
What is 'Tough Love with Hilary Farr' about? Plus, details on the filming location.
Throughout her time on Love It or List It, Hilary has built a reputation as a no-nonsense and dry-humored designer who isn't afraid to give her clients a reality check — no matter how devastating or soul-crushing it is.
Her first solo series for the network will capitalize on the blunt honesty that viewers have grown accustomed to seeing.
On each episode of Tough Love with Hilary Farr, which was filmed in the Philadelphia area, the interior designer will assist families as they attempt to make their properties more livable and homeowner-friendly.
The Brit will tackle everything from basic design updates to expansive home extensions.
Hilary isn't afraid to call her clients out for having bad taste, or for having floor plans that just aren't functional. By the end of every episode, Hilary will use her interior design magic to allow the owners to fall in love with their spaces again (or for the first time).
"For years, I've helped thousands of people love their homes. Now, I'm working with families whose problems are way bigger than bad floor plans," Hilary wrote on Instagram about the show. "Upgrading these spaces will be a challenge, but transforming these homeowners' lives is where the real work begins. The end result is always worth it."
The first season of Tough Love with Hilary Farr will consist of eight episodes, but has the show's fate already been revealed?
Will 'Tough Love with Hilary Farr' return for Season 2?
It does not appear as if HGTV has made a decision regarding the future of Hilary's new program at this time. The series is set to premiere on Dec. 20, so it could be quite some time until the show is either canceled or renewed for Season 2.
Tough Love with Hilary Farr airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV, and it will also be available to stream on Discovery Plus.