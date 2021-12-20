Will 'Tough Love with Hilary Farr' Be Back for Season 2?

Though David and Hilary are a dynamic duo, the latter host is about to debut her second show on the network. Tough Love with Hilary Farr also marks her first solo venture.

Hilary is helping families deal with the biggest issues in their houses by offering them design expertise. Along the way, Hilary will also dole out her signature honest advice to get to the bottom of her clients' other life stresses.

The show will surely be of interest to Love It or List It viewers, and to other fans of the network. Will it return for Season 2?