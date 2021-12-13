Season 16 of 'Love It or List It' Premiered in October 2021 — Has It Been Canceled?

One of the longest-running shows currently on air on HGTV, Love It or List It, became a mainstay of the channel thanks to its unique premise and exciting depictions of home renovations.

In each episode of the reality TV show, hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin have to compete against each other and convince homeowners to either stay in their newly-renovated dwelling or list the property and find a brand new home. Is Love It or List It about to get canceled?