Season 16 of 'Love It or List It' Premiered in October 2021 — Has It Been Canceled?
Dec. 13 2021, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
One of the longest-running shows currently on air on HGTV, Love It or List It, became a mainstay of the channel thanks to its unique premise and exciting depictions of home renovations.
In each episode of the reality TV show, hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin have to compete against each other and convince homeowners to either stay in their newly-renovated dwelling or list the property and find a brand new home. Is Love It or List It about to get canceled?
Some fans believe that 'Love It or List It' is about to get canceled.
Love It or List It first premiered in September 2008 on HGTV, immediately garnering high praise from the viewers and the critics alike. Its clever formula and informative and entertaining portrayal of sweeping home renovations made it a total hit. Hilary Farr and David Visentin's unmatched chemistry also propelled viewers to tune in week after week. But some now claim that Love It or List It is about to get canceled.
HGTV has yet to greenlight Season 17 of 'Love It or List It.'
HGTV put in an order for additional episodes of Love It or List It in the spring of 2021, per Deadline. Currently in Season 16, Love It or List It continues to attract already existing fans and viewers relatively new to the cut-throat competition Hilary and David find themselves in week after week. Season 17 is still TBC, though.
When it comes to viewership ratings, Love It or List It has faired exceptionally well over the past few years. In 2020 alone, the show set a new record by earning a 0.92 rating on the Nielsen ratings with its 201st episode. For context, the Season 47 premiere of Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Owen Wilson, ranked in the same category.
'Love It or List It' is no longer filmed in North Carolina.
Love It or List It began shooting in North Carolina in 2014. According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, they changed locations in 2021, returning to Toronto, Canada. Hilary and David both hail from Toronto, and the move likely marked a welcome change for their professional and personal lives.
Some 'Love It or List It' fans have grown to love David Visentin and Hilary Farr's on-screen chemistry.
Unlike other HGTV shows, Love It or List It disseminates advice on how to zhuzh up a property already in use while also shedding light on the complications prospective home buyers are bound to face during the search for their next dream home. But it's Hilary's and David's bickering that helped the show obtain a loyal fanbase who would refuse to watch any other program airing Monday nights.
"My favorite show? Easy. Love It or List It. I love Hilary and David!" tweeted @epicfailclara.
"I sat through 30 mins of the most insufferable couple last night on Love It or List It just to see what Hilary did to their kitchen," tweeted @davidmackau.
