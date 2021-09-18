HGTV Star Carmeon Hamilton Launches ‘Reno My Rental’ While Mourning Husband Marcus

HGTV breakout star Carmeon Hamilton is hyping up the premiere of her new Discovery+ show, Reno My Rental—which streams on Discovery+ starting today, Saturday, Sept. 18 — while acknowledging the series premiere comes during a “very difficult time” for her.

The premiere comes three weeks after Carmeon’s husband, Marcus Hamilton — who appears frequently in Reno My Rental — was killed in an Aug. 28 motorcycle accident in Memphis, Tenn .

Marcus “succumbed to his injuries after being hit by an intoxicated driver,” Carmeon told Instagram followers.

Carmeon announced the news in an August. 29 Instagram post that she updated a week later “to reflect the actual cause of Marcus’s death.” “To my extended Internet family,” she wrote in the post. “It is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away. I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries after being hit by an intoxicated driver while on his motorcycle yesterday afternoon.”

Police said that Marcus was knocked from his motorcycle after a motorist traveling in the opposite direction turned into Marcus’s path, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal. Marcus, 37, died by the time emergency personnel arrived at the scene. The other driver was arrested and charged with failure to yield with serious injury/death, driving under the influence of intoxicants/drugs, and public intoxication, the Commercial Appeal reported.

Marcus, a Nike executive, met Carmeon while they were students at the University of Central Arkansas, after asking around for someone to braid his hair, the newspaper added. The couple later married, and after they moved to Memphis in 2013, Carmeon launched her Nubi Interiors design business. Earlier this year, she won the HGTV show Design Star: Next Gen, and over the summer, she filmed Reno My Rental.