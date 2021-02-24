Carmeon Hamilton from 'Design Star: Next Gen' Is Already Huge on Instagram

All the interior design fans out there are absolutely stoked about the HGTV's newest show Design Star: Next Gen . The fact that this series is following in the footsteps of the networks's eight-season hit show HGTV Design Star makes it that more exciting. They've got big shoes to fill! But we're sure that with group of designers they have lined up to compete, that it's all going to be nothing short of entertaining and mind-blowing.

One of the designers who is set to participate in the show is Carmeon Hamilton. We wouldn't be surprised if you already knew of her name or followed her on Instagram, considering she has more than 100,000 followers on the app. And she had this massive following before she announced her role in Design Star: Next Gen, by the way!

If you want to get to know Carmeon a bit better and see what her life was like before she was on your television screen, follow along and we can get you all that info!