Chip and Joanna Gaines' Television Fame and Business Acumen Made Them Both Millionaires

Beyond their fame from Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna Gaines still actively renovating homes and have expanded their business footprint enormously. They are the owners of the new Magnolia Network, a DIY-focused television station boasting more than a dozen original series all about various home repair and lifestyle topics. With the relaunch of Fixer Upper on their new channel and a huge following online, the duo are more poised than ever to further take over the home renovation scene.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, the two have a combined net worth of $50 million.