Where's the B&B From 'Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn'... and More Importantly, Can You Stay There?

Renovating a 19th century house into a bed-and-breakfast suitable for 21st century guests may seem like a daunting challenge for most people. Thankfully, husband-and-wife team Jenny and David Marrs aren't most people when it comes to historic home renovations. The two hosts of Fixer to Fabulous are back with a new four-episode special, Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn.

In the series, Jenny and David tackle one of their biggest projects yet: transforming a $225,000 home that was built in the 1870s into a working bed-and-breakfast. Can they achieve their mission? More importantly, where exactly is this B&B, and when can you visit it?