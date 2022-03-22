Jenny Marrs of 'Fixer to Fabulous' Likes to Keep Her Extended Family Private

Jenny Marrs of 'Fixer to Fabulous' Likes to Keep Her Extended Family PrivateBy Kori Williams
Mar. 22 2022, Published 1:24 p.m. ET
The home renovation show on HGTV Fixer to Fabulous inspires so many to transform their homes. Hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs have the kinds of personalities that compel viewers to keep watching, and it helps that they have five adorable kids and plenty of animals that fill up their home and farm.
Even though Jenny has a family of her own, does she have any siblings? She's always posting pictures of her kids, but we don't get to see pictures of her parents or members of her extended family. Here's what we know.
Who are Jenny Marrs' siblings?
Jenny doesn't post her siblings too often, but we know that she does have a few of them. Sometimes she posts pictures from family gatherings, and there are mentions of sisters in the captions. Plus, Jenny's family was featured on an episode of Fixer to Fabulous. Jenny posted about the episode on Instagram and mentioned a sister — but no one is tagged in the picture.
"The thing is, tonight’s episode is the season finale, but it’s even more special because we renovated a home for my sister and her family," said Jenny's caption in part. It continues by saying that her sister's family moved to Bentonville from Colorado. Although she's not named in the post, we find out in the episode that her sister's name is Angie.
Although she doesn't tag anyone in them, Jenny has a bunch of family photos on her Facebook. Including this one that was taken at one of her sister's weddings. Captioned "It’s wedding time! #sisters," it can be assumed that the other three women in the shot alongside Jenny are her sisters, but again, no one is tagged. She doesn't appear to have any brothers.
